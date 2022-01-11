Arrest warrant issued for Bo'ness thief

He previously admitted stealing money from Cash Converters, High Street, Falkirk on December 23, 2019 and failing to attend court on September 2 last year.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said Smith – who is his mother’s carer – had phoned him saying he had to pick up a prescription for her and now had to travel to Bo’ness to give it to her.

Mr Biggam said Smith told him he did attend for his social work appointment, but no one would let him in.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smith stole money from Cash Converters, High Street, Falkirk

"He asked them to check their CCTV,” added Mr Biggam. "He tells me he is not able to make it to court today, but can make it tomorrow.”

Sheriff Simon Collins QC responded: “I’m not impressed by this – he has two previous convictions for failure to attend.”

He issued a warrant to arrest Smith, 96 Linlithgow Road, Bo’ness.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.