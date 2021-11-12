Arrest warrant granted for thug who assaulted teen in Denny over mobile phone argument

Connor Forrest, 19, who committed the assault in Denny’s Town House Street on October 20, 2019 along with another teen, was due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday.

However, he failed to show face.

In January, the court was told how Forrest, of 153 Cedar Road, Abronhill, North Lanarkshire, continued the attack as his victim lay on the deck.

Offender Connor Forrest failed to show at Falkirk Sheriff Court. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Procurator fiscal depute Kristina Kelly said: “They were observed to be arguing about a mobile phone.

“Members of the public observed another person punching the complainer to the face four or five times.

“The accused also punched the complainer. They pushed him to the wall and and he fell to the ground.

“They continued to punch the complainer whilst he was on the ground and kicked him on the body as he lay there.

“The complainer had a large amount of swelling to his left eye and his head was described as a golf ball by one of the witnesses and was bleeding.”

Forrest was made subject to a community payback order during a court appearance last December and was ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

At the start of the year, his solicitor asked Sheriff Christopher Shead to consider removing a curfew condition.

Sheriff Shead deferred the matter for six months to see how the community payback order – imposed at Glasgow Sheriff Court – progressed.

This week, Sheriff Christopher Shead granted a warrant for Forrest’s arrest after he failed to turn up at court.

