Arrest warrant granted for Banknock man who threw stones and banged on door

Ross Adams, 34, of 2 Viewfield Road, was scheduled to show at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday (Thursday), having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner towards a woman at an address in Denny.

Adams shouted, swore and acted aggressively during the incident on March 2 last year.

The matter was previously before the court in March and April this year, with sentence deferred for a further review.

Ross Adams, of Banknock, failed to appear for a case at Falkirk Sheriff Court. Picture: Michael Gillen.

However, Adams failed to appear when the case recalled this week, despite having attended earlier in the day to speak with his solicitor Dick Sandeman.

Addressing Sheriff Derek Hamilton, Mr Sandeman said: “It’s not a particularly good report.

“I spoke to him about it this morning. He was here.”

Given Adam’s no-show, Sheriff Hamilton granted a warrant for his arrest and revoked an existing order.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.