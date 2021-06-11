Arrest warrant granted for Banknock man who threw stones and banged on door
An arrest warrant has been granted for a Banknock man who threw stones at windows and banged on a door.
Ross Adams, 34, of 2 Viewfield Road, was scheduled to show at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday (Thursday), having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner towards a woman at an address in Denny.
Adams shouted, swore and acted aggressively during the incident on March 2 last year.
The matter was previously before the court in March and April this year, with sentence deferred for a further review.
However, Adams failed to appear when the case recalled this week, despite having attended earlier in the day to speak with his solicitor Dick Sandeman.
Addressing Sheriff Derek Hamilton, Mr Sandeman said: “It’s not a particularly good report.
“I spoke to him about it this morning. He was here.”
Given Adam’s no-show, Sheriff Hamilton granted a warrant for his arrest and revoked an existing order.