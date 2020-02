David Beattie (40) acted in a racially aggravated manner and also pulled down his trousers and grabbed his genitals causing fear and alarm at Falkirk Police Station.

Beattie, 121 Grahamsdyke Street, Laurieston, admitted those offences he committed August 16 last year. He also admitted breaching his bail conditions by entering Garry Place, Hallglen on October 31, 2019.

He failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday and a warrant was issued for his arrest.