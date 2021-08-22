Arrest warrant for Langlees 'hangover excuse' chancer
A convicted thief learned the hard way having a “terrible hangover” is not an excuse not to attend court.
George Smith (56), 277 Lomond Drive, Langlees, had previously pleaded guilty to stealing deodorant from B& M store, Callendar Road, Falkirk on October 31, 2019.
He was due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, however, defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said Smith had told him he was suffering from a “terrible hangover” following the death of a friend.
Sheriff Derek Livingston issued a warrant for Smith’s arrest.