Arrest warrant for Grangemouth offender after court no show
Suzanne Johnston (39) failed to appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice at the Earl of Zetland public house, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth on September 25 last year.
Monday, 25th October 2021, 7:44 am
Updated
Monday, 25th October 2021, 7:54 am
She also admitted breaching her bail conditions by contacting a man she was not supposed to.
The court heard Johnston, 19 Hazel Road, Grangemouth, was not present at court and there had been no reports carried out on her.
Sheriff Derek Livingston issued a warrant for her arrest.