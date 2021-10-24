Arrest warrant for Falkirk Sheriff Court no show

At a previous court appearance he had pleaded guilty to sending phone messages which were obscene and menacing in character to a man – whose address is listed in the charges as “known by the prosecutor” – and threatening him with violence on May 2 this year.

Sheriff Derek Livingston issued a warrant for Connelly's arrest.

Police are now on the lookout for Connelly after a warrant for his arrest was issued