Arrest warrant for Falkirk Sheriff Court no show
Keiran Connelly (47), Flat 111, 26 Garfield Street, Glasgow, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday with no explanation for his absence.
Sunday, 24th October 2021, 4:52 pm
Updated
At a previous court appearance he had pleaded guilty to sending phone messages which were obscene and menacing in character to a man – whose address is listed in the charges as “known by the prosecutor” – and threatening him with violence on May 2 this year.
Sheriff Derek Livingston issued a warrant for Connelly's arrest.