Arrest warrant for Falkirk driver accused of causing smash which almost killed a man

Police are now hunting a man accused of engaging in dangerous driving on a motorway which caused a man to be thrown into the path of oncoming traffic.

Ross Young (36), last known address Canavan Court, Falkirk, has been charged with dangerous driving on the M876 near Larbert on November 14 last year and, while driving a white Seat Ibiza, is said to have caused a crash which saw a man from a tow truck being thrown onto the road.

Young failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court today and Sheriff Derek Livingston granted a warrant for his arrest.

Procurator fiscal depute Collette Fallon said police had visited his last known abode “numerous times” to try to serve court papers and not received any reply.

The single charge against him alleges he “lost control” and collided with a recovery vehicle, causing a man, who was aboard the rescue truck, to be thrown from it and onto the road, to his injury, and into the path of an oncoming vehicle, which had to perform an emergency stop to avoid striking him.