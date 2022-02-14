Arrest warrant for Falkirk court 'no funds' no show

Connor McGowan (27), 1 Mansion Court, Cambuslang, previously admitted engaging in a course of conduct – sending threatening and abusive text messages – which caused his ex partner fear and alarm in Wallace Street, Falkirk, between October 10 and October 12, 2020.

Defence solicitor John Mulholland relayed the bad news to Sheriff Derek Livingston, who – as he had done in March last year – issued another warrant for McGowan’s arrest.

McGowan once again failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court

