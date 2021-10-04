Arrest warrant for Denny BB gun woman

Katala Hervo (25), 3 Broadside Place, Denny, had pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner at an address in Stirling Street, Denny on September 23 last year. She also admitted destroying property – throwing bottles at windows at the same location.

There was no excuse for her non-appearance so Sheriff Christopher Shead issued a warrant for her arrest.

