Arrest warrant for Denny BB gun woman

An offender who made threats towards a man while she was in possession of a BB gun failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

Monday, 4th October 2021, 8:37 am
Katala Hervo (25), 3 Broadside Place, Denny, had pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner at an address in Stirling Street, Denny on September 23 last year. She also admitted destroying property – throwing bottles at windows at the same location.

There was no excuse for her non-appearance so Sheriff Christopher Shead issued a warrant for her arrest.

Hervo behaved in a threatening manner at an address in Stirling Road, Denny

