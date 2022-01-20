Arrest warrant for 'chaotic' Camelon offender as sheriff's patience runs out

Mary Laird (26) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court yet again, having pleaded guilty to stealing cosmetics from Well Pharmacy, Carron Centre, Ronades Road, Carron, on November 30, 2020.

By Court Reporter
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 3:32 pm

On January 13 Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said Laird, 3 Abercrombie Street, Camelon, was having difficulties with the bus service.

On that occasion Sheriff Derek Livingston continued the case to this week, noting from the report Laird’s life was “chaotic”

Read More

Read More
Falkirk sheriff wants verification of court no show's 'broken neck'

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Laird stole a quantity of cosmetics from Well Pharmacy in the Carron Centre, Carron

On Thursday, January 20, a warrant for her arrest was issued.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V