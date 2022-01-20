Arrest warrant for 'chaotic' Camelon offender as sheriff's patience runs out
Mary Laird (26) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court yet again, having pleaded guilty to stealing cosmetics from Well Pharmacy, Carron Centre, Ronades Road, Carron, on November 30, 2020.
On January 13 Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said Laird, 3 Abercrombie Street, Camelon, was having difficulties with the bus service.
On that occasion Sheriff Derek Livingston continued the case to this week, noting from the report Laird’s life was “chaotic”
On Thursday, January 20, a warrant for her arrest was issued.