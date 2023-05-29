News you can trust since 1845
Arrest warrant for Camelon court no show who sent threatening images to woman

An offender who sent an image of an “abusive gesture” to a woman subsequently ignored his court date and now has police looking for him.
By Court Reporter
Published 29th May 2023, 08:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 08:24 BST

Robert Goodsir, 35, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in South View, Stenhousemuir between June 17 and June 18 last year.

Noting there was no excuse for his non-appearance on the day, Sheriff Christopher Shead issued an arrest warrant for Goodsir, 8 Carmuirs Drive, Camelon.

Goodsir failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff CourtGoodsir failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court
