Arrest six months after attempted robbery in Larbert
The 31-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attempted robbery at Carronvale Service Station in the Main Street area of Larbert.
The incident occurred around 8.20pm on Sunday, December 1, 2024.
Police said the man will be subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.
At the time, police said a member of staff was allegedly threatened with a weapon.
However, no one was injured and nothing was taken.
With the alleged perpetrator making off on foot in the direction of the Dobbie Hall.
Detective Sergeant John Hunter said: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter. "We remain committed to thoroughly investigating violent crime and ensuring those responsible are held to account."