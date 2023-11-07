Arrest made and goods returned following spate of thefts from cars in Forth Valley area

Bonfire night was one to remember for police after officers arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with a number of thefts from cars.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Sunday, November 5, following excellent work by officers from Group 2 Alloa, a male aged 38 was arrested and charged with several thefts and attempted thefts from motor vehicles.

“We believe items were taken from various locations and motor vehicles in Hill Street and Sunnyside Street, Alloa. Some of the items that were recovered have been returned to the rightful owners.

"However, there are items which we have been unable to return as yet.”

Police arrested the 38-year-old in connection with a number of thefts from cars (Picture: Submitted)

Police are now asking residents of Hill Street and Sunnyside Street, as well as the surrounding area, to please check for any items which they believe may have gone missing.