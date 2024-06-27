Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have arrested and charged a 24-year-old man in connection with an attempted robbery involving a 74-year-old woman.

The incident happened in Union Road, Camelon, at around 8.15am on Tuesday, June 25. It was reported a member of the public intervened to help stop the woman from being robbed.

After being traced by response officers a short time later, the man was arrested and appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Wednesday, June 26.

Chief Inspector Alex Hatrick said: “Response officers carry out a fundamental role in policing and are key to building and improving public trust and confidence. I am entirely grateful for their immediate actions and support given to the victim in relation to this incident.