Arrest made after suspect attempted to rob woman, 74, in Camelon
The incident happened in Union Road, Camelon, at around 8.15am on Tuesday, June 25. It was reported a member of the public intervened to help stop the woman from being robbed.
After being traced by response officers a short time later, the man was arrested and appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Wednesday, June 26.
Chief Inspector Alex Hatrick said: “Response officers carry out a fundamental role in policing and are key to building and improving public trust and confidence. I am entirely grateful for their immediate actions and support given to the victim in relation to this incident.
“I would also like to thank a member of the public for their intervention in this crime. Community officers will carry out additional patrols in this area to provide reassurance to the public.”