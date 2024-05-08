Arrest made after man, 52, taken to hospital following serious assault near Falkirk FC stadium

A man and a woman were taken to hospital following an incident near Falkirk FC stadium which resulted in someone being arrested.
By James Trimble
Published 8th May 2024, 09:13 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 09:56 BST
The incident happened at 5.20pm on Tuesday, May 7, at Stadium Way, Falkirk.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 52-year-old man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries and a 63-year-old woman was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

"A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with serious assault and will appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Wednesday, May 8.