Arrest made after man, 52, taken to hospital following serious assault near Falkirk FC stadium
A man and a woman were taken to hospital following an incident near Falkirk FC stadium which resulted in someone being arrested.
The incident happened at 5.20pm on Tuesday, May 7, at Stadium Way, Falkirk.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 52-year-old man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries and a 63-year-old woman was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
"A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with serious assault and will appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Wednesday, May 8.