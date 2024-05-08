Arrest made after man, 52, taken to hospital following serious assault near Falkirk FC stadium

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened at 5.20pm on Tuesday, May 7, at Stadium Way, Falkirk.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 52-year-old man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries and a 63-year-old woman was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...