Arrest made after coins thrown at player in Falkirk v Dunfermline match

A man has been arrested after coins were thrown at a player during a football match between Falkirk and Dunfermline.

Police have charged a 25-year-old in connection with the incident, which took place during a Scottish Championship fixture on October 6 at Falkirk Stadium.

The coins, which were thrown at a Dunfermline player, missed and no one was injured.

The man is expected to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court at a later date.

Detective Sergeant Kenny Halliday, Forth Valley’s dedicated football officer, said: “Throwing items on the pitch or at people is a reckless and disruptive act.

“We remain committed to pursuing those who attempt to cause others harm and ruin the game for the majority of responsible fans.”