Armed Reddy: Falkirk offender held knife after making stab threats over 'missing' money
and live on Freeview channel 276
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Thomas Reddy, 63, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – making threats of violence while in possession of a knife – at an address in McLachlan Street, Stenhousemuir on May 20.
Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “The complainer agreed to let him come to the address and he arrived in the afternoon. He had been drinking. At 5.30pm she left the accused in her flat sleeping and went out to a shop to buy some more alcohol.
"While she was out she met a friend. The accused started to text and phone her. He told her ‘if I don’t get my money I will stab you’ and ‘the minute you walk in here I’ll stab the both of you’.”
Reddy look ready to carry out his threat when they arrived at the address as short time later and found him armed with a kitchen knife.
The court heard both the complainer and Reddy had been consuming alcohol at the time of the incident and he thought that some of his money had gone missing.
It was stated he now accepts he was stupid and had overreacted.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Reddy, 1-1 Paterson Tower, Seaton Place, Falkirk, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months and made him subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between 7pm and 7am for the next three months.