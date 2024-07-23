Armed Reddy: Falkirk offender held knife after making stab threats over 'missing' money

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A lazy drunken afternoon turned nasty when an offender – enraged over what he believed was missing cash – warned a woman he was going to stab her.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Thomas Reddy, 63, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – making threats of violence while in possession of a knife – at an address in McLachlan Street, Stenhousemuir on May 20.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “The complainer agreed to let him come to the address and he arrived in the afternoon. He had been drinking. At 5.30pm she left the accused in her flat sleeping and went out to a shop to buy some more alcohol.

"While she was out she met a friend. The accused started to text and phone her. He told her ‘if I don’t get my money I will stab you’ and ‘the minute you walk in here I’ll stab the both of you’.”

Reddy appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Reddy look ready to carry out his threat when they arrived at the address as short time later and found him armed with a kitchen knife.

The court heard both the complainer and Reddy had been consuming alcohol at the time of the incident and he thought that some of his money had gone missing.

It was stated he now accepts he was stupid and had overreacted.

