It followed reports of a man having a firearm on the premises.

The incident is understood to have occurred at the Well Pharmacy in Ronades Road around 4pm which is next door to the Co-op store and close to the busy car park serving Lidl and Greggs.

Police have made an arrest and their enquiries into the incident are continuing.

Armed police were seen outside the usually busy shop. Pic: National World

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.05pm on Monday, February 26, police received a report of a man with what was believed to be a firearm at a premises on Ronades Road, Falkirk.