Armed police surround Falkirk shop after man alleged to have gun
It followed reports of a man having a firearm on the premises.
The incident is understood to have occurred at the Well Pharmacy in Ronades Road around 4pm which is next door to the Co-op store and close to the busy car park serving Lidl and Greggs.
Police have made an arrest and their enquiries into the incident are continuing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.05pm on Monday, February 26, police received a report of a man with what was believed to be a firearm at a premises on Ronades Road, Falkirk.
“Officers attended and a 43-year-old man was arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.”