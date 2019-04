A man armed with a knife who allegedly tried to break into a parked car was found by police hiding in a garden.

Officers received a call around 2am on Monday, April 22 that an armed man had been spotted trying to steal a car in Antonine Street, Camelon.

This week they revealed that a 30-year-old man was found hiding in a nearby garden and detained.

He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Wednesday and was remanded in custody.