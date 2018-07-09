Argument resulted in knife chase in Falkirk

A heated telephone call led a knife-wielding man to chase another man through Falkirk town centre.

Armed with a blade, Muzamal Tufail (46) raced after Scott Wilson, who turned up at his home on September 11 last year, before chasing Wilson onto Melville Street and Vicar Street following an argument between the pair.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last week, Tufail, 9A Melville Street, Falkirk, was charged with behaving in a threatening manner and being in possession of a knife in a public place. Sheriff Derek Livingston ordered Tufail to complete 160 hours of unpaid work within six months as an alternative to a custodial sentence.