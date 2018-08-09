Appeals after wilful fire-raising and vandalism in Bo’ness

Police in Forth Valley are appealing for the public’s help following what officers believe to be linked incidents of wilful fire-raising and vandalism in Bo’ness.

The first incident happened overnight on Friday into Saturday at an address on Bridgeness Road.

A deliberate attempt was made to set fire to a property, however the flames thankfully did not take hold and the property was not significantly damaged.

The second incident happened between 9pm on Saturday and 5pm on Sunday when a silver Renault Clio car was vandalised in Bridgeness Road.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and asking anyone with information to help with ongoing inquiries to come forward.

Sergeant Alyson Bolton from Grangemouth Police Station said: “We believe that these are targeted attacks, but that the intended target is not the owner of the vehicle, nor a resident at the address involved.

“Starting fires deliberately is extremely reckless and dangerous and can have catastrophic consequences. It is fortunate that on this occasion no one was injured.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the Bridgeness Road area overnight on Friday August 3 or Saturday August 4, or has any information to help us trace those responsible, to contact us as soon as possible.

“I would also urge people be careful of what they post on social media and understand that incorrect information can be shared and spread very quickly. This can lead to innocent people being targeted which is completely unacceptable.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2133 of 6 August (fire-raising) or 3477 of 5 August (vehicle vandalism), or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.