Appeal to trace missing Larbert man Darren Crossley

Darren Crossley has been reported missing from Larbert.

Police in Forth Valley are appealing for help in tracing a man reported missing from Larbert.

Darren Crossley, 51, was last seen at around 1.20pm on Wednesday, October 15, 2025 in the Stirling Road area of the town. He has links to Stirling and across Forth Valley.

Darren is described as around 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build with light brown coloured hair. He is believed to be wearing a black puffa jacket, light blue shorts and black trainers.

Inspector David Brown said: “We believe Darren was last in the Larbert area on foot but has links to Stirling and may have headed there.

“I’d ask anyone who may have seen, or spoken to him, to contact police as soon as possible so that we can trace his current whereabouts.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 1502 of October 15, 2025.