Appeal to trace man after violent Bonnybridge attack

A victim was left with a serious facial injury following an assault in Bonnybridge earlier this year.

Police are now appealing for help to trace a man who may be able to help them with enquiries into the incident on Friday, February 23.

A CCTV image has been released of the man in a bid to trace him.

The incident happened around 11pm in the High Street area when the 26-year-old man was approached by two men, one of whom then assaulted him.

Detectives believe that the man pictured can assist with their continuing enquiries and are urging anyone who may recognise him to come forward.

He is described as white, aged around 20-26 years old, and was last seen heading in the direction of Main Street.

Detective Constable Karen Young of Falkirk CID said: “This was a violent attack which has left the victim permanently scarred and our enquiries are ongoing.

“We are eager to trace the man pictured, as we believe that he may have information relevant to the investigation, and would ask anyone who recognises him to contact us.

“If the man pictured sees this appeal, we would also urge him to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1594 of 24 February. Alternatively, a report can be made anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.