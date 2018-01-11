Appeal to help trace missing Maddiston woman

Fears are growing for a young woman missing from the Braes earlier since earlier today.

Police officers in Forth Valley Division are appealing for information in helping to trace Courtney McNiven (20) who is missing from the Maddiston area.

Courtney was last in contact with family at 11am today and officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

There are currently no details of what she was wearing when last seen.

Anyone with information that can assist us in tracing Courtney are asked to contact Police on 101 and quote reference 20170111-2193.