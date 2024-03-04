Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Several motorists had to pull out of the way to avoid the vehicle.

The black vehicle was spotted on the westbound carriageway of the M876 between junction one and junction two.

It was driving eastbound near to Bonnybridge.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred on Saturday morning. Pic: National World

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident occurred around 7am on Saturday with several drivers having to take evasive action.

One vehicle sustained damage after the driver had to pull out of the way.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We are keen to trace any drivers who were in the area at the time of the incident, especially those who have dash cam equipment.

"In particular, a supermarket lorry driver, who we are asking to contact us to find out if the lorry is fitted with a dash cam.”