Appeal for witnesses after vehicle driven wrong way on M876 near Bonnybridge
Several motorists had to pull out of the way to avoid the vehicle.
The black vehicle was spotted on the westbound carriageway of the M876 between junction one and junction two.
It was driving eastbound near to Bonnybridge.
The incident occurred around 7am on Saturday with several drivers having to take evasive action.
One vehicle sustained damage after the driver had to pull out of the way.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We are keen to trace any drivers who were in the area at the time of the incident, especially those who have dash cam equipment.
"In particular, a supermarket lorry driver, who we are asking to contact us to find out if the lorry is fitted with a dash cam.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0728 of March 2, 2024.