The incident occurred on the A91, Clackmannanshire, yesterday (Thursday) around 11.20 am. Three cars – a red Fiat 500, a red Kia Picanto and a blue Honda CR-V – collided on the eastbound carriageway of the Menstrie to Alva road.

The four occupants of the cars, a man and three women, were all taken by ambulance to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 67-year-old male driver of the Fiat 500 sustained serious head injuries. Medical staff describe his condition as critical. His 58-year-old female passenger’s condition is described as serious but stable.

Four people were injured in the collision

The 75-year-old female driver of the red Kia Picanto and the 62-year-old female driver of the blue Honda CR-V remain in hospital for treatment. Their condition is described by medical staff as stable.

Constable Kieran Grant of the Stirling Roads Policing Unit, said: “We would ask anyone who witnessed the crash, who has not yet been spoken to police, to come forward. If you have any information that may assist our enquiry, or have dash-cam footage from the road around the time of the collision, then please call police.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad