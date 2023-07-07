News you can trust since 1845
Appeal for witnesses after motorway crash near Falkirk leaves two critical

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious crash on the M9 northbound near Falkirk left two men in hospital.
By Jill Buchanan
Published 7th Jul 2023, 09:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 09:06 BST

The incident happened around 9.10pm on Thursday, 6 July, 2023, on the M9 at the merge with the M876 between Junction 7 and Junction 8, and involved a white Honda Civic.

Emergency services attended and two people were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The driver of the white Honda Civic, a 20-year-old man, and the passenger, an 18-year-old man, remain in hospital, where both their conditions are described as critical but stable.

The incident occurred around 9pm on the M9 northbound near Falkirk. Pic: ContributedThe incident occurred around 9pm on the M9 northbound near Falkirk. Pic: Contributed
Constable Nicola Sowden of Forth Valley’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are keen to speak to anyone who saw the white Honda Civic prior to the collision. In particular, if you have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation, please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information should call officers via 101, quoting incident number 3620 of Thursday, July 6.