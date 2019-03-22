Appeal for witnesses after man with knife spotted near Dunipace Primary

Police in are appealing for witnesses after a man with a knife was spotted near a primary school.

Officers were called to Thistle Avenue, Dunipace shortly before 8pm last night after reports of a man with a bladed weapon.

Tyres were found to have been slashed on vehicles parked in the area which is close to Dunipace Primary School.

The suspect is described as white, around 5ft 8ins and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via 101 quoting incident number 3670 of March 21, 2019.