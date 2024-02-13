Appeal for witnesses after man seen masturbating on Edinburgh to Dunblane train
Sometime between 11.30am and 12.20pm on Thursday, February 8, on the Larbert to Stirling train a woman noticed a man staring at her while masturbating.
She challenged him before leaving the carriage. The man left the train at Stirling station.
British Transport Police officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch with them to assist their investigation.
The man is described as white, of slim build and between the age of 35 and 40. He had short fair hair and was wearing dark coloured round glasses.
The man was wearing a blue jacket with a red puffer style jacket with a checked shirt underneath. He was also wearing blue jeans and carrying a black and grey rucksack with a white Nike logo.
Anyone with any information which could help police is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2400016948 of February 8, 2024.
Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.