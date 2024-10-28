Appeal for witnesses after man injured in incident on M876 near Kincardine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for any witnesses after a pensioner was injured in a road crash yesterday (Sunday).

The incident occurred around 10.55am on the M876 near Kincardine.

A white Nissan Micra was travelling eastbound on the motorway when at junction three Bowtrees the vehicle appeared to lose control, left the road and rolled down the embankment.

Emergency services quickly attended and the 71-year-old driver was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital where his condition is described as stable.

The incident took place on Sunday morning. Pic: National World

No one else was in the car.

Police believe a black Kia was on the road around the time of the incident and officers are keen to speak to the occupants regarding any information they may have.

Constable Johnathan Inglis said “Our enquires into this collision are ongoing and we would urge anyone who may have information or who saw the crash to contact us. I would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area. Your images could assist in our ongoing enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1417 of October 27.