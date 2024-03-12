Appeal for witnesses after man, 77, attacked while walking home in Falkirk

Police are appealing for information following an assault on a 77-year-old man in Falkirk at the weekend. Picture: John Devlin

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the incident which happened on Callendar Road, at the junction of Redding Road at around 1.20am.

The man managed to walk the length of Callendar Road and through the town centre after the attack, where he was found by a member of the public and taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have carried out extensive CCTV and local enquiries, and are now asking people to come forward if they have any details that may assist their investigation.

They are keen to hear from anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time of the assault, as well as two people out walking their dog.

DC Greg Cruickshanks, of Falkirk CID, said: “The man had been walking home when he was attacked by three men.

"We have yet to establish why he was assaulted and so would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From CCTV we see that there were a few taxis and other cars on the road and also two people walking their dog along the street.

“We'd be keen to hear from them, the motorists, especially if they have dash-cam footage of the street between 1am and 1.30pm, or indeed anyone who saw the man, who has grey hair and was wearing a blue jacket and navy blue trousers, in the area.”