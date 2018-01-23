Appeal for witnesses after fight on train

Police are looking for witnesses following a fight on a train.

Officers from British Transport Police were alerted by passengers on the 8.22pm service between Edinburgh and Glasgow on Saturday, January 13 that a man and woman were fighting.

Police met the train and took the pair away.

They are now keen to speak to anyone on the train who may have witnessed the incident.

Information can be given to police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quote reference 573 of 13/01/2018. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.