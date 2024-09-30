Appeal for witnesses after early evening attack in Braes village street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are looking for witnesses after a man was attacked by a group of people in a Braes village.

Detectives in Falkirk are appealing for information following the serious assault in Maddiston.

A 39-year-old man was walking on a footpath between James Smith Avenue and Fairways Avenue around 7.30pm last Friday, September 27, when the assault happened.

He was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place at the weekend. Pic: Adobestock

Detective Sergeant John Hunter said: “The man was assaulted by several people who were part of a larger group which resulted in him sustaining serious injuries.

“We are asking anyone who may have witnessed the assault to get in touch.” Anyone who can help is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 3263 of September 27. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.