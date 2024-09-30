Appeal for witnesses after early evening attack in Braes village street
Detectives in Falkirk are appealing for information following the serious assault in Maddiston.
A 39-year-old man was walking on a footpath between James Smith Avenue and Fairways Avenue around 7.30pm last Friday, September 27, when the assault happened.
He was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment.
Detective Sergeant John Hunter said: “The man was assaulted by several people who were part of a larger group which resulted in him sustaining serious injuries.
“We are asking anyone who may have witnessed the assault to get in touch.” Anyone who can help is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 3263 of September 27. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.