Appeal for information as fire at former Falkirk area luxury hotel treated as deliberate

A fire at the former Airth Castle Hotel is being treated as deliberate by police.

The blaze broke out in part of the hotel’s main building in the early hours of Monday morning.

Six fire crews and a height vehicle were sent to the site in Airth after the alarm was raised at around 1.40am.

Now police are appealing for information in relation to the blaze which they say is being treated as “wilful”.

Police are appealing for information following the blaze at the former Airth Castle Hotel which is being treated as wilful. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Officers have also issued a safety message in relation to the former hotel site.

Inspector Neil Wotherspoon, of Grangemouth police office, said: “I’m appealing to anyone who has information about this fire to come forward.

"Were you in the area at the time and saw anyone acting suspiciously? Do you have private CCTV, doorbell footage or a dashcam which may have picked up anything of significance?

"If you do, please get in touch with police.

Fire crews remained at the scene on Monday morning following the overnight blaze. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

"We are also aware of a number of reports recently of people attending the former castle and hotel to take pictures and videos.

"I want to stress, this is extremely dangerous given the condition of the building and no one should enter.

"Officers carry out regular patrols of the area and there is fencing to restrict access.

"We continue to work with partner agencies to discuss deterrent options for the building.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Police Scotland by calling 101 and quoting incident reference 0200 of September 23. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Emergency crews attending the blaze discovered a “well developed” fire.

There were no reports of injuries and fire crews remained at the scene on Monday morning.

The fire has been extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Monday morning’s fire is the second blaze at the former luxury hotel site this year. Four youths were charged in relation to a fire on the premises in May.

Following that incident police increased their patrols in the area.