Appeal for information after sexual assault on train between Glasgow and Edinburgh

The incident happened on a train between Glasgow Queen Street station and Edinburgh’s Haymarket station on January 13.

A British Transport Police (BTP) spokesman said: “Between 4.15pm and 5pm, a male sat beside a female passenger and repeatedly touched her leg with his leg. He then put his hand underneath his newspaper and touched the victim on her left leg with his hand.

"She then tried to move her body towards the window, but the man again moved his leg to become pressed against hers. The woman got up at Linlithgow and changed seats and then later exited at Haymarket and the man stayed on the train.”

British Transport Police officers are appealing for information.

The BTP have released a description of a man who they believe may have information that can help them. He is described as Asian, tall and of a medium build with black hair. He was wearing a dark jacket and blue jeans and was carrying a newspaper.