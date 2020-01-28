Appeal for information after possible sighting of missing teen in Falkirk

Police are appealing for information to help trace a missing teenager who was potentially sighted in Falkirk.

Jack McGrath (16) was last seen leaving an address in Aberdour Road, Dunfermline on Saturday at around 5.15pm.

Jack McGrath. Picture: Police Scotland on Facebook

Police say there has been a possible sighting of the teen in Falkirk since and there are growing concerns for his welfare.

Jack, who lives in the Aberdour area of Dunfermline, is described as 5ft9, with fair to blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a black top, white tracksuit bottoms and a white baseball cap.

Jack has links to central Scotland, the west and the east.

Anyone who may have seen Jack since Saturday night, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 3558 of January 25, 2020.