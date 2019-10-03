Appeal for information after car is stolen from Bonnybridge street

Police have launched an investigation after a car was stolen in Bonnybridge last week.

A grey Fiat 500 Abarth 312, worth £18,000, was taken from an address in High Street overnight between Thursday, September 26 and Friday, September 27.

Any members of the public with information connected to this crime are asked to call 101.

You may also be interested in:

18 photos of Falkirk in the 1980s

This is how old you have to be before you can claim your state pension and how much you’ll get

Fracking has officially been banned in Falkirk...and Scotland