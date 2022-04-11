Appeal following theft by housebreaking in Linlithgow

Between Thursday, March 24, and Sunday, March 27, a property on Avontoun Park was broken into and a quantity of jewellery was stolen.

Detective Constable Robert Gilmour, of Livingston CID, said: “Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who has information or who may live in the area and heard or saw anything suspicious to contact police immediately.

“Likewise, if anyone was in the area and has dash-cam footage, CCTV or doorbell cameras I would encourage you to check your footage for anything of relevance.

Stock shot of burglar. By John Devlin.

“Although the property was secure, I would also like to take this opportunity to remind homeowners to review their security - make sure to keep your doors and windows locked at all times.”