Appeal following robbery in Bantaskine

Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in the Bantaskine area.

The incident happened at around 5.15pm on Friday, May 18 at a convenience store in the Greenbank Court area.

A man entered the store and assaulted a member of staff before demanding the contents of the till.

He made off with a three-figure sum of cash.

No one was injured as a result and the suspect is believed to have left on foot in the direction of Glenfuir Road.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged between 40-50-years-old, around 5ft 11ins tall and of stocky build.

He had short grey hair with a greying beard.

He was wearing a dark-coloured hooded top with a white emblem across the chest, blue jeans and black trainers with white soles.

He spoke with a Scottish accent.

Officers are now appealing for the public’s help and anyone with information that can assist with ongoing inquiries is asked to come forward.

Detective Inspector Kenny McAndrew from Forth Valley CID said: “Fortunately the member of staff was uninjured as a result of the robbery, however, was left understandably very shaken.

“I am eager to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time of the robbery and who may have seen any suspicious activity.

“Equally, anyone who recognises the description of the suspect, or has any information that can help our investigation, is asked to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3221 of 18 May, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.