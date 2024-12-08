Appeal following attempted robbery in Grangemouth

Police are appealing for information following an attempted robbery in Grangemouth.

Following an incident on the A905 at its junction with Forth and Clyde Way in the town at around 4.30pm on Thursday, December 5, a 50-year-old man was followed in his car by a white Ford Transit style van to the Bankill Court area.

Three men got out the van and assaulted him before attempting to steal his car keys.

The 50-year-old man sustained minor injuries and the the other three men left the area following the incident.

Officers are now appealing for information to trace the men.

The first man is described as white, aged 25-30, around 5ft 3in, of skinny build and spoke with a local accent. He has messy brown hair and was wearing a yellow hi-viz vest.

The second man is described as white, aged 25-30, around 5ft 8in and of stocky build. He has short black hair, stubble and was wearing a hi-viz vest.

The third man is described as white, aged 25-30, around 6ft and of stocky build. He was wearing a hi-viz vest.

Detective Sergeant John Hunter said: “Our enquiries to trace the men involved in this incident are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who saw anything at the time.

“We are asking people to check private CCTV and dash-cam to see if they have captured anything that could assist with our investigation.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0936 of 6 December, 2024, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”