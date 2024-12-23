Appeal following assault and robbery in Denny

Police are appealing for information following the incident | Police Scotland

Police are appealing for information following an assault and robbery in Denny.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 7.10pm on Sunday, December 22 when four men entered a property and assaulted and threatened a 26-year-old man in the Sutherland Drive area.

A silver TAG Heuer watch valued at around £800 was taken and the men made off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim sustained minor injuries and did not require medical treatment.

Officers are now appealing to anyone who may have information which could assist their inquiries.

They have issued descriptions of the four men.

The first man is described as white, around 6ft, of slim to medium build and aged 20 to 30. He was wearing a black top with a brown pattern, black trousers, black gloves and a black balaclava. He spoke with a Liverpudlian accent.

The second man is described as 5ft 6in, of skinny build, aged 20 to 30. He was wearing a dark balaclava and spoke with a Scottish accent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third man is described as wearing dark clothing and he spoke with a Scottish accent, while the fourth man is described as being 5ft 4in, of stocky build and aged 20 to 30. He was wearing a grey or light blue hoodie and a black balaclava.

Detective Sergeant Gavin McLuskey said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to trace these men and we are asking anyone who saw them before or after this incident to get in touch.

“We are also asking people in the area to check private CCTV and dash-cams to see if they have captured anything that could help with our investigation.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2889 of Sunday, December 22, 2024.