Appeal after serious assault in Forth Valley village

Police are looking for witnesses to a serious assault which took place in a Forth Valley village on Saturday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident saw a 25-yar-old man taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Around 8.35pm on May 10 officers were called to reports of a disturbance in the Main Street area of Cowie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim was taken for treatment and has since been discharged.

The incident happened on Saturday evening. Pic: National World

Detective Constable Chris Hemm said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

“If you were in the area at the time or have any details that could assist our investigation, please get in touch.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3460 of May 10. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.