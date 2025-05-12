Appeal after serious assault in Forth Valley village

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 12th May 2025, 14:40 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 19:22 BST
Police are looking for witnesses to a serious assault which took place in a Forth Valley village on Saturday.

The incident saw a 25-yar-old man taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Around 8.35pm on May 10 officers were called to reports of a disturbance in the Main Street area of Cowie.

The victim was taken for treatment and has since been discharged.

The incident happened on Saturday evening. Pic: National World

Detective Constable Chris Hemm said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

“If you were in the area at the time or have any details that could assist our investigation, please get in touch.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3460 of May 10. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

