Appeal after man threatened petrol station staff with imitation BB gun

The incident happened at the premises on Falkirk Road at around 1.45am on Thursday, February 2. A man entered the filling station and threatened a staff member with an imitation BB gun and demanded money.

No one was injured in the incident. A small sum of cash, scratch cards and cigarettes were taken by the suspect who then left.

The man was around 6ft, of stocky build and about 35-years-old. He was wearing a navy jacket with a white stripe across the chest area and green shoulders. The imitation BB gun and the jacket were found discarded nearby.

Police are appealing information following a robbery in Linlithgow.

Detective Constable Emma Thacker, of Livingston CID, said: “Fortunately no one was injured and extensive enquiries are being carried out to trace this man, including reviewing CCTV. We are asking anyone who saw this man, or anyone acting suspiciously around the time of this incident to get in touch.

"In particular, if you were driving in the area and have any dash-cam that could assist then contact us. Likewise, if you have private CCTV that could help identify the suspect or where he went.”