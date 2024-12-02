Appeal after male attempts to rob Falkirk area petrol station

Police are appealing for witnesses after an attempted robbery at a petrol station in the Falkirk area.

The incident happened last night (Sunday) around 8.20pm at the Carronvale Service Station in Main Street, Larbert.

A man entered the premises and threatened a staff member with a weapon.

No one was injured and nothing was taken.

The man then left on foot in the direction of the nearby Dobbie Hall.

He is described as white, around 5ft 9in, of slim build and aged in his late teens or early twenties.

He spoke with a local accent and was wearing a black top, black jogging bottoms and most of his face was covered. Detective Sergeant John Hunter said: “Fortunately no one was injured but the staff member was left shaken and upset by what happened.

“Our enquiries to trace the man are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who saw anything at the time or knows where the suspect might have gone to get in touch.

“We are asking people to check private CCTV and dash-cam to see if they have captured anything that could assist with our investigation.

“Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3228 of Sunday, December 1, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”