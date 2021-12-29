Appeal after break-in at warehouse in Bathgate over Christmas weekend

Stock photo.

Between 5pm on Friday, December 24 and 7am on Tuesday, December 28, a warehouse in Whiteside Industrial Estate, Factory Road, Bathgate, was broken into and a quantity of goods were stolen.

Constable Chris Watson, Police Scotland, said: "We believe that the thieves, who had previously targeted the warehouse, returned and stole the goods. It's possible they had been in the premises for a while as hundreds of parcels, awaiting delivery, had been opened with the contents of some stolen.

"At the moment we do not know the value of what has been taken, but it's obvious that the thieves know what they were looking for.