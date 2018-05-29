Anti-Islamic graffiti sprayed onto Bainsford community centre

A man was captured on CCTV spraying anti-Islamic graffiti onto a Bainsford building on the Bank Holiday weekend.

Police have appealed to members of the public in a bid to trace the hooded vandal responsible for the vandalism at Dawson Community Centre.

The incident took place just after midnight on Sunday.

Sergeant Andy Angus, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “A man was seen on CCTV spraying 3ft-high anti-Islamic graffiti on a wall at Dawson Community Centre.

“He was dressed in dark clothing and had his hood up.

“Anybody who saw someone matching this description acting suspiciously round about the centre at this time is urged to contact police on 101.”

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.