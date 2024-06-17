Another 'setback' for offender who lost the plot with staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

By Court Reporter
Published 17th Jun 2024, 15:24 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2024, 15:47 BST
An offender made life difficult for hospital security staff before his medical assessment and then lost the plot with them again after he was told he would not be getting further treatment.

Jamie Balfour, described as someone who has suffered his fair share of “setbacks”, was causing disruption at the hospital before and after his appointment.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Balfour, 35, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at the A&E department of Forth Valley Royal Hospital on September 20 last year.

Steven Lynch, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 11am and police officers were already in attendance at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on other matters. They were told the accused, who was in the car park of the hospital at the time, was being disruptive with three members of the security staff.

Balfour threatened security staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Balfour threatened security staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
"At the time he was due to have a mental health assessment at the hospital. He was shouting and swearing towards the security staff at the hospital. He did calm down and have his assessment and was found to not require any further assistance from the hospital.

"At this point he became frustrated and started to again shout and swear.”

The court heard Balfour, 15 Newmills, Tullibody, was a “man who has had a great number of setbacks in his life” and was now “tackling substance misuse and mental health difficulties”.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Balfour on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 180 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.