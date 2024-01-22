Another prison sentence for inmate caught with illegal item in his Polmont YOI cell
Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Jack Boyd, 21, had pleaded guilty to possession of an unauthorised SIM card at Polmont YOI on January 8 last year.
The court heard his deception was uncovered during a cell search when he admitted to prison officers he had a mobile phone with a non-prison issue SIM card. It was stated he had been trying to contact his family over the festive period because he was feeling alone.
Boyd, currently remanded in HMP Kilmarnock, lost seven days recreation and earnings for his crime.
Sheriff Alison Michie noted Boyd’s current situation and his extensive criminal said her options were limited because he was subject to a period of remand.
She sentenced him to 19 weeks in prison.