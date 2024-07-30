Another Grangemouth assault sees 44-year-old man taken to hospital and another man arrested
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
An incident in the Grangemouth area on Monday resulted in a 44-year-old man being taken to hospital and a 52-year-old man being arrested by police.
A section of Lumley Street in the town has been cordoned off as police continue their investigations.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.50pm on Monday, July 28, officers received a report of a serious assault on Lumley Street, Grangemouth. A 44-year-old man was taken to hospital and a 52-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”