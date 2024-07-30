Another Grangemouth assault sees 44-year-old man taken to hospital and another man arrested

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An incident in the Grangemouth area on Monday resulted in a 44-year-old man being taken to hospital and a 52-year-old man being arrested by police.

A section of Lumley Street in the town has been cordoned off as police continue their investigations.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.50pm on Monday, July 28, officers received a report of a serious assault on Lumley Street, Grangemouth. A 44-year-old man was taken to hospital and a 52-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.